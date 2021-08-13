In light of the recent rise in COVID-19 cases driven by the delta variant, Yelp announced two new, free attributes -- “Proof of vaccination required” and “All staff fully vaccinated" -- for businesses to be able to add to their pages.

Users can filter by these attributes when searching for local businesses on Yelp and will be able to see “Proof of vaccination required” indicated on a restaurant, food and nightlife businesses in the search results.

Businesses will need to go to their "Business Information" section to add the attributes to their Yelp pages. To view instructions, click here.

Two restaurants in San Diego County are now requiring proof of vaccination from customers. Both local restaurants, Jimmy’s Mexican Café in Bankers Hill and Urban MO’s Bar & Grill in Hillcrest, announced their intentions on their respective Instagram pages last week.

Yelp said to protect businesses experiencing backlash for their vaccination policies, they will proactively monitor Yelp pages of businesses that activate these attributes and safeguard them from reviews that primarily criticize the COVID-19 health and safety measures they enforce.

"This is one of the significant measures Yelp takes to maintain the integrity and quality of the content on our platform," Yelp said in a statement.

San Diego County has not yet started requiring proof of vaccination at indoor venues but San Fransisco and Los Angeles are starting to.

This week, San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced that the city will require proof of full vaccination at indoor restaurants, bars, gyms and entertainment venues to help keep businesses open.

In Los Angeles, the City Council voted to have the city attorney prepare an ordinance outlining the order requiring people to show proof of at least partial vaccination against COIVD-19 at restaurants, bars, gyms, concert venues, movie theaters, and retail businesses.

NBC 7's Artie Ojeda spoke to a restaurant owner about his decision to require vaccine proof for indoor dining patrons.