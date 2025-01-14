Golf

San Diego's Xander Schauffele withdraws from The American Express for medical reasons

The American Express starts Thursday on three courses.

By The Associated Press

Xander Schauffele looks towards the gallery after his shot on the fourth green during the first round of The Sentry golf event, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025, at Kapalua Plantation Course in Kapalua, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Matt York)
AP Photo

PGA and British Open champion Xander Schauffele withdrew from The American Express on Monday for medical reasons, the second highly-ranked player who had to pull out of the third PGA Tour event of the season.

Scottie Scheffler withdrew last week, which was not a surprised as the world's No. 1 player recovers from minor surgery to his right hand that was punctured by glass while preparing Christmas dinner.

Schauffele's manager said in a text message the No. 2 player in the world withdrew for a medical reason, though there were no additional details.

The American Express starts Thursday on three courses. Former U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark, at No. 7, is now the only player from the top 10 who is playing.

___

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

GolfSan Diego
