WWII Veterans Return to the Sky Above San Diego

Four World War II veterans took a step back in time Thursday. They hopped into a two-seat 1940s biplane for a flight over El Cajon.

Dream Flights arranged the trips at Gillespie Field for four San Diego-area veterans. Donors and sponsors paid for the flights.

“We need to remember where our country’s been and the people who’ve helped make it what it is today,” said pilot Zach Harris, who volunteered his time. “When you get that smile, that look of pure joy on the veteran’s face, that makes the experience for me.”

Veterans like Andre Chappaz jumped at the opportunity to gingerly slide into the refurbished biplane. The retired member of the Army Corps of Engineers helped build their airfield for the B-29 bombers in the Pacific nearly 80 years ago. He clearly enjoyed sharing some of his war stories with the younger US Navy personnel who joined in the festivities.

“It’s sharing the experience. It’s an experience that’s part of your life. You never forget it,” smiled Chappaz, who at 97 years old, took his first flight in a biplane.