A San Diego WWII Veteran will spend eternity with his wife and son at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery.

William Arias, Sr. was buried Tuesday in the same plot as his wife, Patsy Arias, and son, William Arias, Jr.

The three are some of the few family members to be buried directly on top of each other at the cemetery.

“To every mother and father, they were in pain,” said Don Arias, William Arias’ middle son. “They buried my brother at nine feet, allowing for two more caskets to be placed on my brother.”

The couple’s son was killed in the Vietnam War. They purposely had him buried at a greater depth so they could both join him upon their own deaths.

Patsy Arias died in 1985 and was buried on top of her son. William Sr. died March 14 at the the age of 96. His casket was laid to rest on top of his wife and son’s caskets.

In life, Arias served in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II.

He retired as a North Island flightline aircraft mechanic leader. He’s survived by his two sons, seven grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, and eight great great grandchildren.

“He was the best grandpa,” Don Arias said while holding back tears.