Wrong-Way Driver on I-5 Triggers Multi-Car Crash

By City News Service

At least one person suffered a significant injury Saturday in a five-car crash caused by a wrong-way driver on Interstate 5, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened at about 2 p.m. Saturday on southbound I-5 near
state Route 905 in Otay Mesa West, according to CHP.

A faded red Honda Civic was traveling north in a southbound lane and collided with a Toyota Tacoma, triggering a five-car crash, the CHP said.

At about 2:15 p.m., Caltrans San Diego said southbound I-5 left lanes
were blocked because of the crash. At 2:30 p.m., Caltrans said the lanes
had reopened.

A passenger in one of the wrecked vehicles suffered a broken leg. There were at least two other possibly injuries and crash debris was spread across all lanes, the CHP said.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department units were on the scene after reports
that someone was trapped in one of the cars.

No other information was immediately available.

