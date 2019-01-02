A wrong-way driver now faces charges of murder and driving under the influence after a freeway crash left a motorcyclist dead, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Adam Barooshian was arrested Tuesday morning after CHP said he crashed driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of State Route 76 in Bonsall.

Barooshian, 25, reportedly struck a motorcyclist head on, who was traveling in the correct direction, according to CHP Officer Mark Latulippe.

The motorcyclist died at the scene.

Barooshian had previously been convicted of a DUI, Latulippe said. This conviction, along with Barooshian’s probation status and the circumstances of the crash, made CHP believe the murder charge was necessary.

A third vehicle was hit with debris from the collision.

Barooshian sustained minor scratches, CHP said.

He was not eligible for bail at this time, according to officials.

Barooshian’s court date is scheduled for Thursday.