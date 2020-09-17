Worsening County Case Data Pushes La Mesa-Spring Valley School District to Postpone Reopening

The La Mesa-Spring Valley School District announced Thursday it is postponing its campus reopening date by more than six weeks due to the county’s worsening coronavirus case data and the surge among students at San Diego State University.

The district planned to introduce its hybrid learning model the week of Oct. 12, but has pushed that back to the week of Nov. 30., the beginning of the district’s second trimester.

“We decided to postpone our reopening date after learning the county would likely be downgraded to tier 1 on the state COVID-19 tier system,” Superintendent David Feliciano told NBC 7.

San Diego County is expected to be moved into the state’s most restrictive tier next Tuesday due to its rising case rate.

The growing case total among SDSU students was also a factor in the postponement because many students live in the district community and some even work at district schools, Feliciano said.

“SDSU is our community. We felt it was best to err on the side of caution and postpone our reopening date in the hopes that the outbreaks subside,” added Feliciano

The district said it will also give parents another chance to decide whether they want their children to return to campus or stay fully virtual.