Worldwide Sumo brings Japanese culture and Sumo Wrestling to San Diego this Summer with Super Power Show!

POWER SHOW!

WorldWide Sumo, a new cultural and entertainment experience produced by Emmy Award-winning founders of StudioNaginami, announced its upcoming live event series: Super Power Show! The tour will launch at Petco Park’s Gallagher Square in San Diego on Friday, July 25 - Saturday, July 26.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

“This isn’t just a sporting event,” said Todd Yasui, co-founder of WorldWide Sumo. “It’s a dynamic celebration of Japanese heritage, artistry, and athleticism — and an invitation to a new generation of fans.” Blending tradition with contemporary entertainment, Super Power Show! offers audiences an opportunity to witness authentic Sumo wrestling exhibitions featuring elite retired professionals from Japan, Mongolia, and Brazil. Athletes include the 341lb Mongolian powerhouse, Azumaryum; Japan’s superior Sumos Matsu, Tashi, Taichiyama, and many more to be announced.

Adding to the excitement, each show will be enhanced with live bands and taiko and shamisen performances. Artists featured throughout the tour stops include J-Pop superstar, Shihori; Anime metal band, Spirit Bomb, as well as taiko master Shunichiro Kamiya and shamisen master Sumie Kamiko, among others. Continuing to honor Japan's culture and traditions, Super Power Show! will host an immersive Japanese marketplace offering curated food, drinks, and cultural goods.

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

In further celebration of culture and community, 117-year-old non-profit Japan Society has been named the official non-profit partner of WorldWide Sumo, with $1 from every ticket benefiting the organization’s ongoing cultural and educational programs.

“We’re deeply honored by this partnership with WorldWide Sumo,” said Japan Society Director of Culture & Community Peter Tatara. “For over 100 years, Japan Society’s mission has been to bring the U.S. and Japan together, and WorldWide Sumo’s vision is very much in line with this mission. We’re excited to see Japanese culture, crafts, music, and food all come together in the Super Power Show!”



For tickets and additional information on WorldWide Sumo’s Super Power Show!, click here!