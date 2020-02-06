WorldBeat Cultural Center Worried Future at Balboa Park is in Jeopardy

The future of Balboa Park took center stage Thursday at Balboa Park's clubhouse.

During the listening session at the Balboa Park Committee monthly meeting, people brought up concerns about the millions of dollars in maintenance costs and project needs, much to the concern of the popular WorldBeat Cultural Center.

The center and non-profit has been operating without a lease for years and its permit is under review by the city. Founder Makeda Dread, worries it is being pushed out of the park to make room for other attractions that bring in more money.

'When they want you out of the building, they'll send the fire department, they'll send the health department, they'll do anything," Dread said.

A lot of fun over at the @worldbeatcenter as the @CityofSanDiego hosts a mtg a few buildings away to discuss the center’s future and that of Balboa Park. @nbcsandiego pic.twitter.com/jt8sInXjnX — Jackie Crea (@JackieCreaTV) February 7, 2020

For decades the center has hosted musical events, workshops and cultural celebrations.

A city spokesperson told NBC 7 the non-profit's permit technically expired in the 90s but the city has allowed WorldBeat's so-called lease to extend this far.

The city didn't provide much of a statement in response to WorldBeat's concerns, but did say it wants what the community thinks is best for the park.

The Balboa Park Committee will gather comments and concerns form Thursday's meeting and work on potential solutions for some of the issues.