Working Overtime to Prep Meals for Disabled Veterans

She’s working 15-hour days. Not because she has to. Because she wants to.

“Business has been a little tricky,” said Brie Thomas, the owner of We Love Meal Prep.

Thomas owns one of several food-related businesses operating out of the Park 734 Kitchen in San Diego’s East Village.

While the advent of the Coronavirus actually increased her meal prepping business because more people can’t find the food they want to make at home, Thomas working overtime to make an additional 100 meals every day. Why?

“We have found that there are a lot of people in need who are going without food,” she said.

Specifically, disabled veterans. Thomas said the military veterans are already battling health issues, and shopping for food in the world of coronavirus only complicates things.

“That’s just not OK,” she said as she snapped another lid over a meal.

Thomas started the process of working overtime to make the extra meals last week. She’s made 100 meals every day since then with volunteer chef Anthony Young. Thomas said she used her own money before soliciting donations on her We Love Meal Prep website. Customers could donate meals for the veterans as they bought meals for themselves.

The Coronavirus is a debacle. It's giving everyone a headache. Yet, there ARE bright spots. I get to show you one of those bright spots on NBC 7 at 4 & 6 PM today. Posted by Joe Little MMJ on Tuesday, March 24, 2020

“So far, we’ve raised $3,000,” she said. “It feels really good.”

She also said she feels safe handling and delivering the food. Thomas said the food industry already had high cleanliness standards before the global pandemic.

“Our standards are super high and we’re also taking extra precautions with sanitation,” she said.

Tuesday, Thomas and Young made another 100 meals and hand delivered each one to veterans living in the East Village.

“We’re going to keep it up for as long as the need is there.”