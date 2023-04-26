Workers' Strike to Impact MTS Minibus, Access Service

Several MTS routes may not be in service Wednesday due to a work stoppage, according to the Metropolitan Transit System.

The agency announced a workers’ strike will be in effect Wednesday while Teamsters Local 542 and First Transit, which operates MTS’ minibus and Access service, continue negotiations. According to the agency, the following routes in the South Bay may be impacted:

1, 3, 5, 27, 28, 35, 225, 701, 704, 705, 709, 712, 901, 904, 905, 906, 907, 909, 916, 917, 923, 929, 932, 933, 934, 950/950A, 955, 961, 962, 963, 967, 968, 992

In addition to the South Bay, the following minibus routes may be affected:

14, 18, 83, 84, 870, 944, 945A, and Sorrento Valley COASTER Connection (Routes 972, 973, 978, 979).

It is unclear when the strike will cease or when service will fully resume. Travelers can click here to check for updates on disruptions. MTS Access passengers can call 888-517-9627 or click here to learn which alternative transportation methods may be available to them.