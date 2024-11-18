Work begins on Imperial Beach Pier repairs

The Port of San Diego Monday began construction work on the Imperial Beach Pier to replace pilings and maintain the structural integrity of the landmark, which will cause a brief closure this week.

On Monday and Tuesday, the pier remain open with staging and prep work by contracted crews. On Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, the pier will close to the public for the placement of the pilings before opening again for the weekend. Finally, Nov. 25-27, the pier will close at the midway point for localized deck board replacement and utility piping work.

During the closure period this week, the crews will use a helicopter to stage and install the new pilings -- weather dependent.

The Port of San Diego has managed the pier since 1991 and has done major construction work several times, including an upgrade in 2006 and a replacement of nearly all of the pier's planks in 2014.

More recently, in 2021 and 2022, the port finished some beautification work such as murals, a shade canopy, new paint and replacing a wood railing with a steel cable one.

Future construction work may require partial pier closures or short full pier closures, a statement from the port read. The full project is scheduled to be complete in summer 2025.