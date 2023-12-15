Wonderfront Festival returns to Seaport Village this Spring

The 2024 Wonderfront Music & Arts Festival on San Diego's waterfront will be held from May 10-12, marking a change from the festival's usual late November slot, organizers announced Friday.

The festival returns to San Diego after a one-year hiatus and with a shift to a spring weekend, which organizers described as making for "a celebration bathed in even more favorable weather, making your outdoor festival experience absolutely delightful."

The artist lineup has not yet been announced, but organizers say the three-day festival will feature around 80 artists across seven stages.

Tickets are also not yet on sale, but one-day, two-day, three-day and VIP passes will be available.

"Wonderfront has always been about creating an immersive experience that goes beyond the music, and we are excited to bring even more diversity and innovation to the festival in 2024," said Paul Thornton, Wonderfront managing partner. "This year's move to May allows us to embrace the sunshine and create a unique atmosphere that enhances the overall Wonderfront experience. We can't wait to share the magic of Wonderfront with our attendees."

Organizers say the 2024 iteration will be "dedicated to more of a daily curated collection of artists highlighting genre-specific talent grouped more by individual days."

The festival will also feature a new Club Lounge Stage to showcase Dance and DJ artists, as well as a community stage at Seaport Village with free live entertainment.