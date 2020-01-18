Locals are expected to take the streets of downtown San Diego's waterfront on Saturday to participate in the 4th Annual Women's March San Diego. This year marks 100 years since the fight for the legal right of women to vote.

"For us to unite around significant causes we care about in areas where women are still finding and facing oppression on a daily basis is very important," said Sarah Bacerra, Women's March Board Member and Emcee.

Dubbed the "Women's March San Diego: Power in Unity," it will kick off at 10 a.m. with live performances and the march will kick off at noon.

Darrah Digiorgio, President and CEO of Planned Parenthood of the Pacific Southwest, Rosa López, Executive Board of SEIU United Service Workers West Union, and Misty Jones, Director for the San Diego Public Library will be speakers for the event.

Last year's Women's March in downtown San Diego and North County drew tens of thousands of demonstrators, many of them carrying witty signs in support of the movement and resistance efforts.

Hundreds of sister-marches are planned in cities around the country on the same day. North County San Diego Women's March will also take place at 10 a.m. at the Oceanside Civic Center Plaza.

The march is free and open to both men and women. No registration is needed to participate.

Signs, T-Shirt, Sneakers, Attitude…READY?! Attached we have a March Planner 😊 We will see you Saturday at Waterfront... Posted by Women's March San Diego on Thursday, January 16, 2020

