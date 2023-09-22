Crime and Courts

Women who escaped San Diego re-entry program now both back in jail

At about 10 p.m. Sept. 16, staff at a facility in San Diego were notified that Sanchez and Rice were seen leaving

By City News Service

Diana Sanchez and Janelle Rice both walked away from a Custody to Community Transitional Reentry Program in San Diego.
California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

The second of two incarcerated people who had walked away from the custody of the Community Transitional Reentry Program in San Diego last week was taken into custody in Long Beach, it was announced Friday.

Diana Sanchez was arrested about 7 p.m. Thursday in Long Beach, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Long Beach Police Department task force in collaboration with special agents with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation's Office of Correctional Safety made the arrest, according to a statement from CDCR.

The Sanchez case will be referred to the San Diego County District Attorney for consideration of escape charges.

Sanchez, 31, was received from Los Angeles County on March 6 to serve a five-year sentence for burglary and using an ID of another to obtain personal identifying information, said the CDCR statement.

Janelle Rice, 32, was received from San Bernardino County on Feb. 6 to serve a four-year sentence for robbery and burglary. She was apprehended in the city of Stanton on Sept. 18, CDCR said.

At about 10 p.m. Sept. 16, staff at the CCTRP facility in San Diego were notified that Sanchez and Rice were seen leaving. Officials received tamper alerts for Sanchez and Rice's ankle monitors shortly thereafter.

The CCTRP allows eligible female criminals to serve their sentence in a community facility in lieu of state prison.

