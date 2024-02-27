Percentage of women in San Diego Police Department soars above national average

The San Diego police force is eclectic.

“I was a drama major in college, and I found my way to this job,” said Det. Sgt. Deborah Clem, "and some of the funnest colleagues I have are people that started out somewhere else.”

Seventeen percent of Clem’s colleagues are women. The national average for police departments is 12%.

After having served 23 years, Clem said the keys to longevity are support and mentorship. Back in the day, a friend helped her unlearn what she thought was the right approach to the field.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

“I was telling her when I was brand new that this is really such a man's job,” Clem said. “I need to figure out, ‘How do I think like a guy and do things like a guy?’ And she tells me that, ‘You know, Deborah, the thing is, you're not a guy. You’re a woman. You're an incredible strong woman. Why don't you bring that to the table?’”

Assistant Chief Sandra Albrektsen got the same advice.

“That's a lesson I wish I would have learned at a much younger age," Albrektsen said.

Albrektsen is this year’s Women in Blue honoree as the highest-ranking active-duty female officer with SDPD. She’s served for 41 years.

These days, recruiting and retaining officers can be hard, but SDPD signed onto a national initiative to reach 30% female recruits in training academies by 2030.

In order for this to happen, Albrektsen said, officers need support inside and outside the department. Clem hopes broader recruitment will carry them far.

“Really selling the job for what it is,” Clem said. “It's not just a bunch of people going out there and, you know, being mean and being nasty to everyone. But the job requires such a wide spectrum of personalities.”

To support more women in the police force, Albrektsen said SDPD will open the first daycare in the nation for their officers.