Woman’s Death at Midway District Motel is ‘Suspicious’: SDPD

A woman died at a motel in San Diego’s Midway District Monday night under what investigators believe were suspicious circumstances, the San Diego Police Department said.

Just after 11 p.m., SDPD officers were called in for help by a crew with the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department to a motel along the 3800 block of Greenwood Street. SDFD personnel had come to the motel to investigate a medical aid call.

SDPD Lt. Matt Dobbs said medics were giving a woman CPR. As that happened, other people at the motel “were becoming disruptive” and impeding medics’ efforts to resuscitate the woman.

She died a short time later at the scene.

Dobbs said that as medics were treating the woman – identified, for now, only as a 32-year-old woman – they noticed “the condition of her body was inconsistent with the information they were being provided.”

As a precaution, the SDPD Homicide Unit was called to the motel to take over the investigation. The woman’s death is being considered suspicious, Dobbs said.

Investigators are interviewing witnesses and trying to determine what happened to the woman. She has been identified, but police are holding off on releasing her name for now.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on this case can reach out to the SDPD’s Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

No further details have been released by officials. No one else was hurt at the motel.