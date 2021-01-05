Freeway shooting

Woman's Car Sprayed With Gunfire on I-805 Off-Ramp

By Eric S. Page

A woman suffered only minor injuries when someone opened fire on her vehicle at an Interstate 805 off-ramp in the Mountain View area, authorities said on Tuesday.

The shooting took place around 9 p.m. Monday on the Imperial Avenue off-ramp from southbound I-805, according to the California Highway Patrol. The 44-year-old woman was driving her black Ford Focus on the off-ramp when a vehicle pulled up alongside her passenger side and someone in it opened fire.

Incredibly, the woman was not hit by any of the gunshots -- she did, however, require treatment at the scene, officials said.

Anybody with any information about the case is being urged to contact the CHP at (858) 293-6000.

