Woman wanted for starting garage fire at El Cajon apartment complex: SDSO

A 43-year-old homeless woman was identified Friday by detectives as the suspect who started a fire in a row of 14 garages at an apartment complex in an unincorporated area bordering El Cajon.

Firefighters from the Heartland, San Miguel, and Lakeside fire departments and deputies from the Lakeside Sheriff's Substation were sent to the 400 block of East Bradley Avenue, between state Route 67 and Mollison Avenue, Thursday around 9:30 p.m. regarding multiple reports about an apartment fire, according to Detective Dan Wilson of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department Bomb/Arson Unit.

The garages were on the property but were detached from the apartment complex, SDSO wrote in a press release on Friday.

The fire took more than an hour to extinguish, Wilson said.

Detectives from the unit were requested to investigate the cause and origin of the fire. They identified the garage where it started.

Mavis Williams was identified Friday as the suspect. She and several other homeless persons were living in the garage where the fire broke out, Wilson said. Williams fled the scene before investigators returned to the location, Wilson said.

Williams was described by detectives as 5-feet, 6-inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes.