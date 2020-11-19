Woman Thrown in Hit-and-Run Crash in National City, Driver Sought

Police are searching for the driver of a silver sedan who struck a woman in National City, launching her into the air and onto the pavement, before taking off Wednesday night.

The vehicle was traveling westbound on E. Division Street east of Highland Avenue when it struck a 28-year-old woman crossing the street just before 9 p.m., the National City Police Department said.

The woman, who was going to visit loved ones at a house across the street from where she was parked, was thrown about 55 feet before landing back in the roadway, NCPD said. It was unclear if she was in a crosswalk.

Medics arrived to the scene and transported the woman, who has not been identified, to UC San Diego Medical Center. NCPD said the woman was alert at the time but called her injuries serious.

Multiple people witnessed the crash and investigators received various reports of what happened next. Some witnesses said the driver briefly stopped, got out of the car and looked at the woman before driving off. Others said the driver never stopped, NCPD said.

NCPD detectives continue to investigate the incident. They have obtained some surveillance video that confirmed the vehicle was a silver sedan and was being driven by a man, but it didn't provide many other details, a spokesperson for the department said.

NCPD believes the vehicle would have damage to its front hood and/or windshield. No description of the driver was available.