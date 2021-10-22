Woman Taken Into Custody After Breaking Into Coronado Home and Changing Locks: Coronado PD

A woman found herself behind bars after Coronado police said she broke into a Coronado home and switched the locks claiming the home was hers.

Before 11 p.m. Coronado Police said they received a call from a resident, out of town, stating that their neighbor had noticed suspicious activity at their home on Alameda Boulevard.

"The neighbor was reporting lights inside of the residence being turned on and off," CPD said.

Once officers arrived at the scene, the neighbor gave them a spare key to enter the home but once officers approached the front door they noticed "metal shavings" on the ground and pieces of an old lock. The spare key the neighbor provided no longer fit the door lock, police said.

Officers began checking the outside of the home and found multiple doors wide-open, the fireplace on, and music playing.

Officers then moved away from the home and requested the San Diego Sheriff's Helicopter and a San Diego Police K-9 unit.

An officer noted a woman moving around the second floor and confirmed with the property owner that no one was supposed to be in the house and only the neighbor had a spare key.

Officers then called out to the woman inside to exit the home. A few minutes later the woman exited the home and was taken into custody.

She claimed there were two children inside the home but a search showed no one else was inside the home.

"The suspect claimed the home was hers, and she called a locksmith earlier in the evening who changed out the front door locks," CPD said.

The woman, 43, was arrested and charged with burglary.