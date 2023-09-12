Woman suspected of sending drug-soaked letter to jail inmate arrested

A woman suspected of trying to sneak methamphetamine to an inmate in a San Diego-area jail via a drug-soaked piece of mail was behind bars herself Monday.

Misty S. Vantine, 45, was arrested Friday in a parking area at George Bailey Detention Facility in Otay Mesa, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies staffing a jail mail-processing facility on Aug. 23 noticed that a letter intended for an inmate appeared to have been drenched in some type of liquid and dried, Sgt. Aaron Brooke said. Running a chemical test on the piece of correspondence, they discovered that it had been infused with liquid methamphetamine.

Investigators ultimately determined that Vantine allegedly had sent the drug-spiked letter, Brooke said.

Vantine was booked into Las Colinas women's jail in Santee on suspicion of sending an illicit drug to a jail facility, trying to sell a controlled substance to an inmate and criminal conspiracy.