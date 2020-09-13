Encinitas

Woman Struck and Killed by Vehicle on the 101 Highway; Driver Cooperating

Drugs or alcohol are not suspected to be factors in the collision

By City News Service

A woman is dead Sunday after being struck and killed by a vehicle in Encinitas, authorities said.

At 8 p.m. Saturday, the victim, in her 50s, was hit by a vehicle traveling northbound on the 2600 block of South Coast (101) Highway, according to the San Diego Sheriff's Department.

"The driver of the involved vehicle stopped immediately and remained at the scene of the collision," said Sgt. Jeffrey Houser, with the North Coastal Station. "The driver and nearby bystanders rendered medical aid to the injured pedestrian."

The pedestrian was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Drugs or alcohol are not suspected to be factors in the collision.

The driver is cooperating with investigators, according to the sheriff's department.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call the department at 858-565-5200.

