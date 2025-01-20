Encinitas

Woman struck and killed by hit-and-run driver in Encinitas

Authorities are searching for light-colored SUV that hit the 66-year-old woman as she walked down the street

By City News Service

A 66-year-old woman died after she was struck by an SUV whose driver left the scene, authorities said Monday.

The crash occurred at 6:52 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of North Coast Highway 101, according to officials at the North Coastal San Diego County Sheriff's Station.

Preliminary information indicated the possibly light-colored SUV struck the woman in the roadway and the driver immediately left the scene, investigators said.

The woman was taken to a hospital by ambulance and died from her injuries, investigators said.

It was not known whether the driver was impaired by drugs or alcohol but the investigation is ongoing, they added.

Anyone who saw the crash or captured it on video was asked to call investigators at 858-565-5200 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-847.

