Woman Stabs Elderly Man in Chest in Apparent Random Attack in Kearny Mesa: San Diego Police

Twenty-nine-year-old suspect accused victim, who is in his 70s, of stealing her boyfriend's car, despite the fact the man was driving his own car.

A man in his 70s was stabbed in a Kearny Mesa-area strip mall in what police are calling an apparent random attack.

The incident began shortly after 11:30 a.m. in the 8000 block of Balboa Avenue when Christina Covington, who was driving a late model Audi SUV, pulled in behind the victim, who had just parked his Mercedes, according to investigators.

Police said that Covington then got out of her vehicle and approached the victim, telling him something along the lines of, “You’re stealing my boyfriends’ car.”

After the man told Covington that he didn't know her, she allegedly went back to her vehicle and got a knife and stabbed him in the chest.

Following the attack, the pair returned to their vehicles, and the victim called 911 to report the assault, according to the San Diego Police Department.


Officers took the woman into custody without incident. It's not known if drugs or alcohol played a role in the incident

Paramedics took the man to Sharp Memorial Hospital. He is expected to survive the attaack.

The woman had a small dog with her in the SUV when she was arrested, and it was taken to a county animal shelter after she was taken into custody, according to police.

The Eastern Division of SDPD is handling the investigation.

The City News Service contributed to this report — Ed.

