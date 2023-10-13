Woman stabbed six times outside Logan Heights liquor store

A 23-year-old woman was stabbed six times by another woman outside a Logan Heights liquor store after an argument, the San Diego Police Department said Friday.

The stabbing happened at 6:20 p.m. Thursday at a store in the 3000 block of Imperial Avenue, SDPD Officer John Buttle said.

The victim asked another woman while inside the store where she was from and the two got into an argument and went outside where the argument escalated, the officer said.

"The suspect pulled a knife and stabbed the victim six times," Buttle said. "The suspect is not in custody. She was last seen eastbound from the location, then northbound on 31st Street."

The victim was taken to a hospital with a lacerated spleen, a hole in her aorta and kidney damage, Buttle said.

The suspect was described as a woman in her 30s, 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. She was wearing an olive green sweater and blue shorts.

Gang detectives were notified and were investigating the stabbing.