El Cajon Police Department

Woman – Spotted Near ‘Pool of Blood at Bus Stop' – Dies After Being Stabbed in El Cajon: Police

The victim was spotted by a passerby at a bus stop at East Madison Avenue and Walter Way in El Cajon Wednesday at around 6:40 p.m.

By NBC 7 Staff

A woman who was spotted by a witness “sitting near a pool of blood at a bus stop” in El Cajon Wednesday night died after being stabbed, the El Cajon Police Department confirmed.

At around 6:40 p.m., the ECPD got a phone call from a citizen who reported seeing a person – who was believed to be homeless – sitting near a pool of blood at a bus stop at the intersection of East Madison Avenue and Walter Way. The area is south of Interstate 8, east of North 2nd Street.

When officers arrived, they found a woman at the bus stop who was hurt. She had been stabbed at least once, the ECPD said.

The woman was taken to a local hospital where she died a short time later. Investigators were able to identify her, but her name has not yet been released as the ECPD attempts to contact her family.

The ECPD said the suspect or suspects in the victim’s deadly stabbing are unknown at this time. The motive is also unclear.

The homicide investigation is ongoing; anyone with information can reach out to the ECPD at (619) 579-3311 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

