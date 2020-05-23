Woman Shot, Wounded in Car at Vista Gas Station

A woman was found Saturday wounded by a gunshot in a car in Vista, the San Diego Sheriff's Department said.

At about 6:15 a.m., deputies responded to the Shell gas station at 400 Sycamore Ave. after receiving a 911 call about a woman who had been shot, according to Lt. Thomas Seiver.

Deputies found the woman in a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound, Seiver said. The Vista Fire Department took the woman to a hospital, he said.

"The woman is still alive," Seiver said. "However, due to the gravity of the woman's injuries, the Sheriff's Homicide Unit responded and assumed responsibility of the investigation."

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

No other information was available.