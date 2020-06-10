La Mesa

Woman Shot With ‘Less Lethal’ Projectile by La Mesa Police to Speak Out for First Time

Leslie Furcron, 59, was treated in an intensive care unit under a medically-induced coma following the injury

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

NBC 7

The grandmother who spent several days in intensive care after she was shot in the forehead with a "less lethal" projectile by La Mesa police during a protest will speak out for the first time on Wednesday.

Leslie Furcron, 59, was released from the hospital on Tuesday after she recovered from the injury to her head. She was standing near La Mesa Police Department headquarters on May 30 when violence followed the protest.

While some people threw rocks and water bottles at police officers, looters took advantage of the unrest by targeting nearby businesses and some establishments were set ablaze. In response, police officers deployed tear gas, flashbangs and projectiles to attendants. La Mesa police released a timeline of events that took place during the turmoil.

Furcron’s family attorney Dante Pride said the woman was holding up her cellphone to record the protest when an officer opened fire. She was among those who were hit by a bean bag round and the force of the round knocked her to the ground. A graphic video of her injury circulated social media.

The 59-year-old was rushed to an area hospital, where she was treated in an intensive care unit under a medically-induced coma.

She has since been released and will speak at a press conference at 10 a.m. in front of La Mesa City Hall on Wednesday.

NBC 7's Niala Charles explained how a peaceful protests turned aggressive in La Mesa Saturday night.

