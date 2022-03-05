Woman Shot While Driving on SR-94 in Spring Valley, Freeway Closure in Place: CHP

All westbound lanes of SR-94 in the Spring Valley area will be closed for several hours after a woman was shot while driving Saturday morning, California Highway Patrol said.

It happened at 5:40 a.m. on the freeway near Kenwood Drive. A woman, 27, was traveling westbound east of Kenwood Drive with two male passengers when an unknown vehicle pulled behind the woman's white Ford Edge, and a passenger fired several shots at the Ford striking the woman, according to a spokesperson for the CHP El Cajon Area, Officer Travis Garrow.

The shots caused the woman to veer to the left and crash into the center median. The unknown vehicle fled the scene westbound on SR-94, Garrow said.

WB SR-94 at Kenwood, all lanes are closed due to police activity. — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) March 5, 2022

Following the shooting, the passengers called 911, and the woman was transported to Scripps Mercy Hospital with injuries that are considered life-threatening.

The passengers were not injured in the shooting, Garrow said. There is no information on what led up to the shooting or on a suspect.

SR-94 at Kenwood Drive is expected to be closed for two hours as officials continue their investigation, according to Garrow.



Anyone with information or may have witnessed this incident can contact the CHP El Cajon Area Office at 619-401-2000.

No other information was available.

