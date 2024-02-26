Crime and Courts

Shooter vanishes after woman hit by gunfire in North County Sprinter station

The victim is expected to survive her injuries, according to the San Diego Sheriff's Department

By City News Service

A sheriff’s car is shown in this undated image.
NBC 7

A shooting at a Vista transit depot left a woman wounded, authorities reported Monday.

The gunfire erupted shortly before 8 p.m. Sunday in a parking lot at the Sprinter station in the 200 block of North Santa Fe Avenue, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

The shooter was gone by the time deputies arrived, Lt. Matthew Carpenter said. Paramedics took the victim to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening gunshot injuries.

No description of the assailant was available as of Monday afternoon.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Crime and Courts
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us