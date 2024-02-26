Shooter vanishes after woman hit by gunfire in North County Sprinter station

A shooting at a Vista transit depot left a woman wounded, authorities reported Monday.

The gunfire erupted shortly before 8 p.m. Sunday in a parking lot at the Sprinter station in the 200 block of North Santa Fe Avenue, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

The shooter was gone by the time deputies arrived, Lt. Matthew Carpenter said. Paramedics took the victim to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening gunshot injuries.

No description of the assailant was available as of Monday afternoon.