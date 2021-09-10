Woman Shot, Killed in University City Area: SDPD

San Diego Police is investigating the shooting death of a woman Friday in University City.

The shooting was reported at around 5:45 p.m. Police said they located a woman shot in the parking lot of a Union Bank located on 4660 La Jolla Village Dr.

The woman was later pronounced dead, SDPD Officer Darius Jamsetjee said.

Jamsetjee said police are still trying to determine where the shooting took place.

No other information was available.

