Woman Shot in Encanto, Imperial Boulevard Closed

A woman was shot in San Diego’s Encanto area early Monday, police confirmed.

The San Diego Police Department said the woman was shot at around 5:45 a.m. at 61st Street and Imperial Avenue. She was found four blocks away, at 65th Street, wounded. The area is south of the Encanto Recreation Center.

The woman was taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital.

Police shut down traffic along Imperial Avenue in both directions to investigate the shooting. About a half-hour later, police said they did not have yet have a suspect in custody.

Angelos Papazis/NBC 7

No further details were immediately released.