ENCANTO

Woman Shot in Encanto, Imperial Boulevard Closed

Police said a woman was shot at 61st Street and Imperial Avenue at around 5:45 a.m. Monday

By NBC 7 Staff

Angelos Papazis/NBC 7

A woman was shot in San Diego’s Encanto area early Monday, police confirmed.

The San Diego Police Department said the woman was shot at around 5:45 a.m. at 61st Street and Imperial Avenue. She was found four blocks away, at 65th Street, wounded. The area is south of the Encanto Recreation Center.

The woman was taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital.

Police shut down traffic along Imperial Avenue in both directions to investigate the shooting. About a half-hour later, police said they did not have yet have a suspect in custody.

Angelos Papazis/NBC 7

No further details were immediately released.

Local

San Diego County Jun 27

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: 568 New COVID-19 Cases, No Additional Deaths Reported

Poway 8 hours ago

‘Prayers for Drew': Poway Teen Recovering After Serious Trampoline Accident

This article tagged under:

ENCANTOSDPD61st StreetImperial Avenue
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us