Woman sexually assaulted at El Cajon Transit Center was held against her will: Police

A woman was dragged and held against her will before being sexually assaulted near the El Cajon Transit Center earlier this week, leading to the arrest of an unhoused man, the El Cajon police department said Wednesday.

Travis Bondurant, 49, is expected in court on Monday to face charges of sexual penetration with a foreign object, kidnapping to commit rape, sexual battery and a parole violation.

On Monday evening, an MTS security guard at the transit station spotted what appeared to be a man dragging a woman against her will, Lt. Jeremiah Larson said. When the guard approached the pair, the woman asked for help.

The security guard and others detained the man and called ECPD to investigate.

The woman told officers the man forcibly kissed, groped and sexually assaulted her, Larson said. The woman was unsure where the attack took place, but it was not on any MTS transit.

"She was held against her will by threat of violence. Initially, the two were walking on the sidewalk together voluntarily, which quickly changed when the suspect began assaulting the victim," Larson said.

Bondurant was placed under arrest and police learned he had an extensive criminal history dating back to 1996, ECPD said. Arrests included several drug-related crimes, auto theft and fraud. He also had not been reporting to his parole agent as required.

ECPD asked anyone with additional information about the case to contact their department at 619-579-3311 or anonymously at (888) 580-8477.