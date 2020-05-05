Woman Seriously Injured in Suspected DUI Crash in Clairemont

A 56-year-old woman was seriously injured Monday evening when an alleged DUI driver slammed into her car in Clairemont, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The crash was reported just after 7 p.m. in the 5000 block of Clairemont Mesa Boulevard, authorities said.

The woman was making a left turn onto Longford Drive from westbound Clairemont Mesa Boulevard in a 2018 Honda CRV. That’s when a 44-year-old man in a 1999 Dodge Dakota truck failed to stop for a red light and struck her car, according to police.

Authorities said the woman suffered internal bleeding, multiple back fractures and bowel injuries in the crash. The man suffered a fractured femur and both parties involved were taken to area hospitals.

The driver of the Dodge was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence and remained at the hospital.

SDPD’s Traffic Division is continuing its investigation into the crash.