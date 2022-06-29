Woman Runs Down San Diego Neighbor With Car, Killing Her: SDPD

A Valencia Park woman was behind bars Tuesday on suspicion of murdering a neighbor following an argument by running her down with a vehicle.

Patrol officers responding to a report of a woman lying in a traffic lane in the 5300 block of Imperial Avenue found the 29-year-old victim unconscious in the roadway shortly before 3 p.m. Monday, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Paramedics took her to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Her name was withheld pending family notification.

Investigators questioned 44-year-old Samantha Cae Muniz, a resident of the neighborhood who was present when officers arrived, then arrested her on suspicion of killing the victim.

"Detectives are still investigating the exact reasons and sequence of events for the argument, including gathering evidence and interviewing witnesses," SDPD Lt. Jud Campbell said. "That said, the preliminary investigation shows the argument progressed to where the victim was knocked to the ground by Muniz's vehicle, which rendered the victim unconscious in the roadway."

Muniz was booked into Las Colinas women's jail in Santee on suspicion of first-degree murder. She was being held without bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.