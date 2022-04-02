SDPD

Woman Riding an Electric Scooter Injured After Crashing Into Side of Uber

By City News Service

Bird Rides Inc. shared electric scooters in the Ocean Beach neighborhood of San Diego, California, U.S., on Thursday, May 13, 2021.
Bing Guan/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A 31-year-old woman riding an electric scooter was hospitalized Saturday after she broadsided an Uber driver in San Diego's Core-Columbia District.

San Diego Police officers were called at 12:06 a.m. to 11th Avenue and E. Street where they learned a 64-year-old driver for Uber was driving a Toyota Sienna northbound on 800 11th Avenue when the scooter rider, who was driving east on 1000 E. Street, entered the intersection at 11th and E and broadsided the Toyota, said Officer Robert Heims.

The scooter rider suffered an open fracture of the left tibia and fibula and was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The department's San Diego Police Traffic Division is investigating the collision and anyone with information related to it was asked to call 858-495-7800 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

