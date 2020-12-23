Escondido

Woman Re-Arrested After Boyfriend Found Slain in Escondido Apartment

Shelley Reaves was out on bond for domestic abuse charges when her boyfriend was found deceased

Escondido-Shooting-police-0

A woman who was out on bond for domestic abuse charges was re-arrested after her boyfriend was found dead in their shared apartment, the Escondido Police Department said Wednesday.

Shelley Reaves, 52, called 911 at 7 p.m. Tuesday to report that someone was dead inside her apartment just off of Centre City Parkway and W. Mission Avenue.

When police arrived, they found a man with obvious wounds, according to EPD Lt. Kevin Toth. The man was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene.

Local

San Diego County Oct 16

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: 28 New Deaths Reported to County

san marcos Dec 22

Son Accused of Stabbing Father, Prompting Standoff in San Marcos

Through their investigation, police identified Reaves as the suspect. Reaves was arrested on a murder charge and booked into the Vista Detention Facility. Police were still investigating a motive.

Police have not identified the man so they can first notify his family. The manner of death was not disclosed either.

No other details were available.

This article tagged under:

EscondidoEscondido PoliceHomicide InvestigationDomestic Abuse
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations SportsWrap California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us