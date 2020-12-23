Woman Re-Arrested After Boyfriend Found Slain in Escondido Apartment

A woman who was out on bond for domestic abuse charges was re-arrested after her boyfriend was found dead in their shared apartment, the Escondido Police Department said Wednesday.

Shelley Reaves, 52, called 911 at 7 p.m. Tuesday to report that someone was dead inside her apartment just off of Centre City Parkway and W. Mission Avenue.

When police arrived, they found a man with obvious wounds, according to EPD Lt. Kevin Toth. The man was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene.

Through their investigation, police identified Reaves as the suspect. Reaves was arrested on a murder charge and booked into the Vista Detention Facility. Police were still investigating a motive.

Police have not identified the man so they can first notify his family. The manner of death was not disclosed either.

No other details were available.