Woman-Owned Business Features Latin Art From Both Sides of the Border

We love to see women supporting women, especially during Women’s History Month.

And as the month highlighting strong, hard-working women comes to an end, there’s no better way to keep the celebration going than to support local, women-owned businesses like Simón Limón in Barrio Logan.

Simón Limón opened in August of 2018 with the mission to give small businesses and artists from both sides of the border a platform to showcase and sell their work, owner Alexandra Perez Demma explained.

“I wanted to emphasize the work of womxn (sic) owned businesses and artists so that we can tell our stories and experiences in a modern light and inspire the next generation of womxn,” Perez Demma told NBC 7 via email.

Simón Limón is a small boutique that sells handmade goods featuring the work of mostly female Latinx artists in Mexico as well as those in San Diego, Los Angeles and even other states.

Perez Demma is a bicultural millennial herself, so it is no wonder the majority of the items in her shop are aimed at the Latinx millennial audience.

“I also wanted to create space for our Latinx community to sell their products that are culturally relevant and tell our unique experiences as Mexican-Americans,” Perez Demma said.

“Our shop and product is a space for Millennial Latinx people and tells our stories and experiences as Mexican/Americans and preserves our culture.”

Everything from handmade jewelry, concha-themed crafts, to stickers of Latinx pop culture icons like Bad Bunny and Selena can be found at this small shop.

Perez Demma says Simón Limón is a reflection of herself. She was born and raised in Mexico and would come to the United States every year, since her mother is originally from New York.

“San Diego as a city is multicultural and unique in its identity as it is a border town. I wanted to showcase the work of the new generation of artists and makers from Mexico and give them a platform here in the USA,” Perez Demma said.

The shop features items that are handmade or designed by mostly womxn Latinx artists and designers, “which brings another perspective to the shop that other shops in San Diego might not have,” Perez Demma explains.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, many small businesses found themselves struggling to stay afloat. It was a time where people were coming together to show their support by buying and ordering online from local businesses.

During this time, Perez Demma explains how she began the “I Am Essential” campaign on her shop’s website and Instagram page.

The purpose of this campaign was to give the artists, makers, and small businesses the opportunity to tell their stories in a time when they had no platform and were struggling to make a living, she explained.

“I would not be successful without the artist, designers, and makers whose products I carry in the shop,” Perez Demma said.

“The voices and work of artists are essential. Through struggle comes art, it is a way for people to tell their stories, connect with their ancestors, and preserve culture."

Perez Demma says running her business as a one-woman show has been a wonderful experience.

“A lot of hard work but worth every minute. I have grown alongside the brands I carry and it has been a huge learning experience. I hope to continue growing Simón Limón, and bring people joy,” she said.

You can visit Simón Limón in Barrio Logan at 2185 Logan Ave #11, San Diego, CA 92113, on their website or on Instagram at @shopsimonlimon.