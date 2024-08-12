Crime and Courts

Woman loses leg, motorcyclist dies at end of police chase in San Diego

Police said officers pulled the bike over and discovered the man had a felony warrant, but he then fled with his passenger

By City News Service

San-Diego-Police-Stringer-Pic

A 25-year-old man was ejected from a motorcycle and killed and his female passenger lost a leg and was critically injured after a crash during a police pursuit in San Diego early Saturday, authorities said.

At about 12:45 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on a 2019 Harley Davidson motorcycle for a traffic violation at 6200 Imperial Ave., according to the San Diego Police Department.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

"During the stop the officers discovered the male individual had a felony arrest warrant. The officers informed the male individual that he was under arrest. The male individual fled the scene traveling westbound on Imperial Avenue before officers were able to initiate pursuit," police said.

"The motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed, and collided with two parked vehicles at 5200 Imperial Avenue. The operator and his passenger were ejected from the motorcycle. The operator was pronounced deceased at the scene. The passenger sustained an amputation to her left leg and was transported by ambulance to a local hospital. Her injuries were determined to be life-threatening."

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Police said alcohol was not considered a factor in the collision.

Anyone with information about the incident was encouraged to call the SDPD at 619-531-2000 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 888-580-8477.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Crime and Courts
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Down to Earth With Dagmar Decision 2024 Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us