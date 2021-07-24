Woman Killed, Man Injured in Three-Car Collision in Oceanside

An 18-year-old woman was killed in a multi-vehicle collision in Oceanside in which one of the drivers was suspected of being under the influence of alcohol, police said.

The collision happened at about 11:12 p.m. Friday at the intersection of northbound El Camino Real and Fire Mountain Drive, according to Sgt. David Paul of the Oceanside Police Department Traffic Services Unit.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

A vehicle going southbound on El Camino Real crossed the center median, striking a fire hydrant and then traveling into oncoming traffic. The vehicle then collided with two vehicles going northbound on El Camino Real, causing one of the vehicles to roll over.

Paul said Oceanside resident Dalila Jebrail was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man driving the vehicle that hit the other two vehicles was injured and taken to a hospital, the sergeant said. He was being investigated on suspicion of being under the influence of alcohol.

Another person involved in the collision complained of pain but was released on his own recognizance, Paul said.

Anyone with information about the collision was asked to call Paul at 760-435-4431.