Woman Killed in Suspected DUI Crash in Core-Columbia: SDPD

The deceased, whose name wasn't released by police, was a passenger in the car of the single-vehicle crash

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

A woman was ejected from a car and killed in a single-vehicle crash early Monday in Core-Columbia, according to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD).

SDPD said the crash was reported just after 3 a.m. on the 1200 block of First Avenue. There, a 24-year-old woman was driving her 2003 Toyota at what police described as “a speed that was unsafe for conditions” and hit a guard rail.

The impact caused the Toyota to roll over, ejecting the vehicle’s passenger. The passenger, who was only described as a 26-year-old woman, died from her injuries at the scene.

Police said the driver showed signs of driving under the influence and was arrested as a result. SDPD has not released the name of the driver.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact SDPD’s Central Division at 619-744-9500. Anonymous tips can be made by contacting Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

