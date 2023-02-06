Woman Killed in Suspected DUI Crash in Core-Columbia: SDPD

A woman was ejected from a car and killed in a single-vehicle crash early Monday in Core-Columbia, according to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD).

SDPD said the crash was reported just after 3 a.m. on the 1200 block of First Avenue. There, a 24-year-old woman was driving her 2003 Toyota at what police described as “a speed that was unsafe for conditions” and hit a guard rail.

The impact caused the Toyota to roll over, ejecting the vehicle’s passenger. The passenger, who was only described as a 26-year-old woman, died from her injuries at the scene.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Police said the driver showed signs of driving under the influence and was arrested as a result. SDPD has not released the name of the driver.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact SDPD’s Central Division at 619-744-9500. Anonymous tips can be made by contacting Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.