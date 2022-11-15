Woman Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash on Mira Mesa Boulevard

A woman was killed early Tuesday following a single-vehicle crash in Mira Mesa, according to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD).

The crash was reported just after 3:30 a.m. on Mira Mesa Boulevard, near Parkdale Avenue. There, a woman was ejected from her vehicle after crashing into a tree in the center divider of the road, SDPD said.

Authorities said the woman may have been traveling at speeds of up to 70 mph and then lost control of her vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the deceased has not been shared.

As a result of the crash, Mira Mesa Boulevard was shut down for hours in the morning.