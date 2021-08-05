Woman Killed in Mount Hope Rollover Crash Identified

The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office identified the woman killed in a rollover car crash earlier this week, it announced Wednesday.

Briana Paul Gomez, 31, of El Cajon was traveling westbound on State Route 94 in the Mount Hope area when another vehicle tried to merge into her lane and collided with her vehicle, causing it to overturn. Rescue efforts were made to try to save Gomez’s life, but she ultimately died at the scene.

The Medical Examiner’s Office determined Gomez died of multiple blunt force injuries in the crash. It is unclear if the other driver in the crash will face any charges related to her death.

California Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the crash.