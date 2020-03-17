Woman Killed in 3 Car Collision on I-5 Near Solana Beach ID’d

One person was killed and six others were seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 5 near Solana Beach on Saturday morning. The deceased victim was later identified as a 57-year-old woman from Wilmington, the California Highway Patrol said.

CHP received reports of an overturned vehicle on fire just south of Manchester on northbound I-5 around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Further investigation revealed a black Scion carrying three people lost control, collided with the center median and stopped in the emergency lane, CHP said. A good Samaritan in a Toyota Corolla pulled over to assist and call first responders. He initially told CHP all three Scion occupants were okay, according to the CHP.

While both cars were stopped in the emergency lane, a Chevrolet Tahoe carrying three people and driving at a "very high rate of speed" approached the scene and collided with the black Scion and the good Samaritan driver, CHP said.

Felicitas Navarro, the driver of the crashed Scion, was found unresponsive on the roadway and died at the scene, CHP said.

The two passengers in the Scion, the driver who pulled over to assist, and all three passengers in the Tahoe sustained major injuries and were taken to local hospitals, CHP said.

The driver of the Tahoe was later arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of marijuana, CHP said. The crash left the Scion completely destroyed.

The incident remains under investigation.

Traffic was impacted for several hours during the investigation.