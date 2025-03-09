A man was arrested Saturday in the hit-and-run death of a 54-year-old woman in National City.

Officers were sent to the 1600 block of East Plaza Boulevard at 2:12 a.m. Saturday after being informed about a person lying in the street, according to the National City Police Department.

They found a woman "unresponsive in the center divider of the roadway." Police, National City firefighters, and paramedics rendered aid, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

After speaking to witnesses and finding debris in the road, officers "determined the woman was the victim of a hit-and-run traffic collision," the NCPD said.

NBC 7 spoke to one of the victim's family members on Sunday, who said they were visiting the crash site to see what had happened.

"I heard from my uncle. My uncle called me," said Tony Arce, the victim's brother.

Arce also said he has a long history with the specific street corner of Plaza Boulevard, where the victim was hit.

"I had a friend when I was 12 years old that got hit right here on Palm and they dragged him all the way up the street and now to see my sister hit 25 years later," he said. "Something needs to happen maybe lights down the road or some stop signs, I have no idea. I know something needs to happen, " he continued.

A witness guided officers to the 600 block of East 18th Street on Saturday, where they located a suspected vehicle with damage that "showed clear evidence of being involved in a collision with a pedestrian," police said.

Officers located and arrested the suspect, identified as 27-year-old Jamal Dekwon Lee.

Lee was booked into the county jail on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter, DUI causing death or great bodily injury, and felony hit-and-run resulting in death or injury.

The victim's identity was withheld pending family notification.

Anyone with information about the accident was encouraged to contact the NCPD Investigations Division at 619-336-4457. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact San Diego Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.