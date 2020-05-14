Woman Killed by Possibly Distracted Driver in Oceanside: Police

A woman was killed Wednesday night after she was hit by a car while crossing a street in Oceanside, according to police.

The incident was reported at about 8:45 p.m. at 4147 Oceanside Blvd., where officers found the woman lying unconscious in the eastbound lanes. Authorities performed life-saving measures on the woman before she was taken to a local hospital, where she later died.

As the investigation developed, authorities determined the woman was crossing Oceanside Boulevard legally from south to north when a 22-year-old driver traveling east on the boulevard approached. The driver tried to swerve his car to avoid hitting the pedestrian, but it was too late.

Following the crash, the driver, whose name has not been released, remained at the scene and cooperated with police.

Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the incident, but distracted driving is being considered as a cause.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the crash is urged to contact Accident Investigator David Paul at 760-435-4431.