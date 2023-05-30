Woman Killed by Falling Cement Bag on State Route 52 Identified

The woman who was killed by bags of cement that spilled off of an overturned truck on the freeway overpass above her last Friday was identified Tuesday.

Karen Lee Cooper, a 72-year-old La Jolla resident, was in the front seat of a Mercedes SUV headed eastbound on State Route 52 on Friday when at least one bag of cement fell through the windshield and killed her, according to the CHP.

NBC 7's Monica Dean has what we know about the crash so far.

The bags of cement fell from the back of a flatbed truck that flipped on its side along the curve of the transition ramp from southbound Interstate 805 to SR-52 at around 1 p.m. May 26.

SkyRanger 7 flew over the scene on the day of the crash and spotted the SUV on the shoulder of the freeway about 100 yards from where the bags spilled over. The SUV had a large hole on the passenger side of the windshield. Trash bags, cement bags and other materials could be seen piled up next to the bed of the overturned truck above.