Woman Killed After Altercation in Vista, Investigation Launched

The victim was found at the scene with signs of trauma to her upper torso and paramedics took her to a hospital, where she was later pronounced dead

Police say a woman was killed in Vista and Thursday deputies are investigating the circumstances surrounding her death.

Deputies from the San Diego County Sheriff's Department responded at 8 p.m. Wednesday to a call of an altercation in the 1200 block of South Santa Fe Avenue, Lt. Chris Steffen said.

The victim, who deputies estimate was between 30 to 35 years old, was found at the scene with signs of trauma to her upper torso and paramedics took her to a hospital, where she was later pronounced dead, Steffen said.

Anyone with information about this investigation was asked to call the department's Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330 or after hours at 858-565-5200. Those who want to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

