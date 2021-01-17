fire

Woman Injured in House Fire Near Skyline Area

A woman was hospitalized with severe burns after a devastating fire started in the kitchen of a home in the Skyline area.

The fire began after 10:45 this morning according to fire officials, at a home near Ledgewood place.

Fire officials arrived to the scene to find flames out of control and a nearby home that had also caught fire.

The damage to the structure was extensive, displacing at least five people from their homes.

It was reported that the woman was taken to the hospital had severe second and third degree burns.

The San Diego Fire Department said they thanked the City of National City, and the City of El Cajon for their assistance with this incident.

